Dig out your winter boots: snow expected Tuesday

Prince Edward Islanders could be waking up to snow on the ground Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada is calling for five to 10 centimetres of snow in central and eastern P.E.I. Tuesday.

There will be some snow mixed with rain falling overnight, with a changeover to snow around 6 a.m. That will continue through the morning.

Prince County will get off relatively lightly, with no more than five centimetres expected.

But winds across the Island, at 40 km/h with gusts to 70, bring a possibility of blowing snow.

"Not a great-looking forecast. The winds will stay high for the next 24 hours, but it does get brighter as we head toward the weekend," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

The sun will come out Wednesday morning, and any snow on the ground is not likely to last.

