The secret winter life of bugs

The melting snows of late winter are not typically considered the ideal habitat for bugs, but it is for some tiny crawlers on P.E.I.

Snow fleas will emerge at this time of year, sometimes even with the temperature still below freezing, to feast on fungi and mould growing on the surface of the snow.

"You can't see them unless you're really looking. Sometimes you might if there's a lot of them," said Agriculture Canada entomologist Christine Noronha.

"Around this time when it's not very cold — it's starting to warm up a little bit — they start to come to the surface and you'll see them walking on the surface of the snow."

Christine Noronha says the winter bugs produce antifreeze so they can move around on the snow. (Submitted by Agriculture Canada)

The creatures are tiny, mere specks, but in a large group can make for a surprising sight, crawling and occasionally leaping across a snow bank.

They are not true fleas, but belong to a group called springtails, so-called because they use their tails and not their legs to jump. As feeders on fungi and moulds, they are harmless to people and animals.

"They are actually in the snow and they like these cold temperatures," said Noronha.

"They do produce antifreeze in their system so that they don't freeze when they come out onto the surface of this snow."

The snow fleas are not alone on the snow. Snow flies will also come out this time of year. Despite being called flies, they are wingless. Otherwise they look similar to crane flies.

Snow flies are not after food this time of year, said Noronha — they are after a mate. Like snow fleas, they produce antifreeze that allows them to function in sub-zero temperatures.

Snow fleas do have a dormant period during the coldest part of the winter and are also active during the summer, but spend the warmer days hiding out in the soil.

