Some schools closed as tail end of storm dumps snow across P.E.I.

Schools in the eastern half of P.E.I. are closed Thursday and others will delay opening with wind blowing around an overnight snowfall.

The French Language School Board is also closing schools in eastern P.E.I., with other schools on a one-hour delay with a further announcement by 8 a.m.

Provincial government offices in eastern P.E.I. are also delaying opening.

P.E.I. missed a storm that hit Nova Scotia hard Wednesday, but the trailing effects of the storm brought five centimetres of snow late Wednesday night, and the snow is continuing to fall Thursday morning. Winds blowing at 40 km/h are creating blowing snow and drifting.

"Our winds are going to eventually subside into the afternoon but that doesn't help us right now," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"Very tricky driving conditions, I would imagine."

There could be another two centimetres of snow fall through the day, Simpkin said.

Plow dispatchers in Queens and Kings counties described visibility as only fair at 6 a.m., with roads partly snow-covered.

There are icy patches in Prince County, with partly snow covered roads.

Plows have been out since around 3 a.m.