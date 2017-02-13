'A lot of snow' expected Thursday night

After a spring-like week, a mix of winter weather is forecast to hit Prince Edward Island Thursday night.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.

It is calling for snow, ice pellets and a risk of freezing rain starting late in the day Thursday and continuing overnight.

"Across the Island we're going to see a variety of weather, and mostly snow from Charlottetown on westward, but from Charlottetown on east we're going to be seeing a mix of some snow, ice pellets, possibly even some freezing rain," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"Just because we're not under any weather warnings don't let your guard down. I think we're going to get a lot of snow."

Simpkin said she does expect a snowfall warning will be issued as the storm approaches. With wind gusts up to 90 km/h forecast for Thursday night, a wind warning is also possible.

Simpkin expects 15 to 20 centimetres of snow from Charlottetown west, and 10 to 20 east of Charlottetown, with a higher risk of freezing rain in Kings County. Strong easterly winds could reduce visibility as early as Thursday afternoon.

The precipitation is forecast to taper to flurries or showers Friday morning, but poor driving conditions could persist.

