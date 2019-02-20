More snow expected for P.E.I.
A low pressure system will approach the Island, developing snow on Thursday morning
Expect snow over the next couple of days on Prince Edward Island.
A low pressure system will approach the Island from New England, developing snow on Thursday morning, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.
Here’s a look at our Thursday system. Winds will be more SE’ly and the snow will be moving in from W to E. <a href="https://twitter.com/infomorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@infomorning</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/InfoMorningCB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@InfoMorningCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/InfoAMSJ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@InfoAMSJ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/infoamfred?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@infoamfred</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCMoncton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCMoncton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCPEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NSStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NSStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/WGKe29LQc5">pic.twitter.com/WGKe29LQc5</a>—@tsimpkin
The Island will see light flurries beginning between the hours of 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, CBC Meteorologist Tina Simpkin said.
That snow will begin to accumulate as the day goes on.
"We could see anywhere from five to 10 centimetres of snow with an additional five centimetres possible Thursday night into Friday," said Simpkin.
Temperatures will likely warm up Thursday afternoon reaching a possible high of around -5 C, Simpkin said.
"We'll keep the flurries in the forecast for Friday but we're not talking about accumulating snow on Friday," Simpkin said.
Islanders can look forward to warmer weather heading into the weekend, Simpkin said.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.