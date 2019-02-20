More snow expected for P.E.I.

Expect snow over the next couple of days on Prince Edward Island.

A low pressure system will approach the Island from New England, developing snow on Thursday morning, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The Island will see light flurries beginning between the hours of 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, CBC Meteorologist Tina Simpkin said.

That snow will begin to accumulate as the day goes on.

"We could see anywhere from five to 10 centimetres of snow with an additional five centimetres possible Thursday night into Friday," said Simpkin.

Temperatures will likely warm up Thursday afternoon reaching a possible high of around -5 C, Simpkin said.

"We'll keep the flurries in the forecast for Friday but we're not talking about accumulating snow on Friday," Simpkin said.

Islanders can look forward to warmer weather heading into the weekend, Simpkin said.

