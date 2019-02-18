Snow days adding up for P.E.I. students
P.E.I. students have already had nine days off school due to bad weather this winter, and there's plenty of winter left.
More snow days this year than last, but nowhere near a record
The Public Schools Branch (PSB) says that's up from six days last year, but on par with 2016-17.
The PSB said the most memorable year for school cancellations in recent history was 2014-15, referred to by many as Snowmageddon year — schools were closed 13 days. The year before that, schools were closed 12 days.
