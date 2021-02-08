The snow day on P.E.I. in pictures

Classes across the province were cancelled due to snowfall Monday after a storm that began Sunday night.

Plows were out on the roads early Monday morning — and Island RCMP reported finding some cars in the ditch.

Buses were running in Charlottetown —- and some were pulling double duty helping people get their cars unstuck.

Winter storm watch alerts have been lifted for all Island counties.

From up here, the plows look like tonka trucks <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/9oPhzy2Upj">pic.twitter.com/9oPhzy2Upj</a> —@TrishaBourque

