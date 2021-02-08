Skip to Main Content
The snow day on P.E.I. in pictures

Several Islanders had to be dug out as in-person classes across the province were cancelled due to snowfall.

Plows were on the road early Monday morning

Many Islanders were stuck digging themselves out Monday morning after heavy snow hit the region Sunday night. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Classes across the province were cancelled due to snowfall Monday after a storm that began Sunday night.

Plows were out on the roads early Monday morning — and Island RCMP reported finding some cars in the ditch.

Buses were running in Charlottetown —- and some were pulling double duty helping people get their cars unstuck.

Winter storm watch alerts have been lifted for all Island counties.

