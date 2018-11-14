Snowmen and stand stills: P.E.I.'s 'first real taste of winter' in pictures

What a day.

The heavy snow and harsh winds arrived quickly Tuesday, walloping Prince Edward Island.

Many on P.E.I. captured the snowfall on social media.

Besides the flurries in the western end of the Island last month, CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland called this P.E.I.'s "first real taste of winter." And there's more snow on the way this Friday too, he said.

But before then, here's some of the photos commenters shared with us on social media.

(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.)

Molly Mary Sellick snapped this photo in Cascumpec when the snow first started coming down. (Submitted by Molly Mary Sellick)

It didn't take long for the snow to start barrelling down on the province. (Submitted by Stephanie Anne Schnare)

First big snowfall means building big snowmen! (Submitted by Bob Wakelin)

Kimberly Dawn shared this one on Facebook. Puppy paws are a perfect fit for the first big snowfall. (Submitted by Kimberly Dawn)

Snow really piled up last night! (Submitted by Olga Zagorodni)

This was Hunter River at a 'stand still' last night, Chantal Chanell-Walsh says. (Submitted by Chantal Chanell-Walsh)

'How about the first snowman of the year at my neighbour's house,' says Ivan Gallant. He got this shot in Kensington. (Submitted by Ivan Gallant)

