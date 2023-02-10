Schools closed as snow falls across P.E.I.

Public schools on P.E.I. have cancelled classes for Friday as snow begins to pile up around the province.

Many provincial civil service offices are also delaying opening. With gusty winds expected, Confederation Bridge says travel restrictions are possible.

The forecast falls short of the requirements for a snowfall warning, with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow and ice pellets expected. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.

But the heaviest snow is expected to fall about the time the school buses would be running. Roads were already slippery by 5 a.m.

"We're going to get really close to that snowfall warning criteria of 15 centimetres," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"There's going to be periods of freezing rain: late this morning, mid-morning, and into the early afternoon hours. So that's going to make things even harder and more challenging to clean up."

It will also create potential problems for driving and even walking. Slippery conditions could persist even after the precipitation turns to rain. While there are no warnings in place, Simpkin cautioned Islanders to take care when moving around outside.

"I really do think that we're going to see long periods of freezing rain, potentially across the Island."

Light snow began to fall around 3 a.m. it is expected to turn a little heavier around 7 a.m., and then switch over to ice pellets with a risk of freezing rain around 10 a.m. that could continue into the mid-afternoon before the precipitation switches over to rain.