P.E.I. woman caught in coyote snare prompts reminder to trappers

P.E.I. conservation officers are reminding trappers to be careful of where they place snares after a woman was snagged in one earlier this week.

Officials say a complaint came in from a woman in the Tignish area whose foot got stuck in a coyote snare on her own property.

"The landowner was clearing brush away from a boundary line between two properties and had her foot caught in a snare," said Wade MacKinnon, manager of investigation and enforcement with the Department of Justice.

There were no injuries in the incident or charges laid, he said.

"It was very close to a boundary line. The trapper had permission to be on the adjoining farm," MacKinnon said. "The snares have all been removed."

In past years the concern has been the risk of dogs getting caught in snares, but there hasn't been a complaint of that this season, says MacKinnon. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

It's rare for anyone to be snagged in a coyote or fox snare — but MacKinnon said there are ways to break free if it happens.

"There is a locking mechanism on them that holds the snare tight, so it is definitely not going to hurt your foot," he said.

"If you actually lift up on that locking mechanism it will release the tension so you can get your foot out. The other way you can also do it is just untie the snare from the tree."

If a trap is found somewhere it shouldn't be, people should leave the trap there and contact conservation officers, unless it causes an immediate safety risk, MacKinnon said.

"We would have an officer respond and deal with that situation," he said, adding most legal traps and snares on P.E.I. are tagged and the owner can be tracked down.

In past years the concern has been the risk of dogs being caught by accident. There hasn't been a complaint of that this season, MacKinnon said.

"It's something that we do worry about every year. We have had less incidents the last number of years," he said. "I believe that is because there is better education by government and the P.E.I. Trappers Association, you know, informing dog owners and property owners that there may be trapping in the area."

MacKinnon says the price of fur is down due to COVID-19 and most trapping being done is for things like coyotes when they are a nuisance to Island farmers. (Harry Collins Photography/Shutterstock)

There may be fewer incidents reported this year because there is less trapping happening this season, he said.

"The number of trappers that are participating in trapping this year is down considerably."

He said the price of fur is also down around the world due to the pandemic.

"The fur is not worth a lot so the only real trapping that is going on is, it could be individuals that are trapping on their own properties or individuals that are doing nuisance work. Could be nuisance work for farmers, dealing with coyotes on farms."

P.E.I. is one of the most heavily regulated provinces when it comes to trapping, MacKinnon said.

The season typically runs from Nov. 1 to March 31 for most species, but is shorter for others. Trappers are not allowed to snare on private property, provincial woodlots, provincial parks, the national park and some Island trails, without permission, MacKinnon said.

