Driver Robert Shepherd and his horse, Smooth Lou, are the winners of this year's Guardian Gold Cup & Saucer race.

Shepherd finished first out of the nine drivers who participated in the 62nd edition of the annual harness race, held Saturday night at the Charlottetown Driving Park.

A $60,000 purse will be distributed to participants according their placement in the race.

The five-year-old gelding finished the race at 1:51.1 after overtaking leader Somewhere Fancy at the 1:24.1 mark.

Driver Robert Shepherd with Smooth Lou in the background. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

It's the second year the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the number of people who could watch the race live. Just over 2,000 people were allowed to spectate. During normal times, the venue could host up to 15,000 people.

It's the 16th overall career win for Smooth Lou, and the seventh out of 23 starts in the 2021 season.

Smooth Lou is trained by Shepherd's brother, Patrick, and its owned by Triple S Equine.

Smooth Lou wins the 62nd running of The Guardian Gold Cup & Saucer with driver Robert Shepherd, trainer Patrick Shepherd and owners Triple S Equine, Robert Woodburn, and Ronald Woodburn in 1:51.1. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldCup62?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldCup62</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HarnessRacing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HarnessRacing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/GMmqcnzrvt">pic.twitter.com/GMmqcnzrvt</a> —@Red_Shores

