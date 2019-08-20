P.E.I.-NS ferry, terminals going smoke-free

Officials with Northumberland Ferries say a new smoke-free policy is coming into effect on the P.E.I. to Nova Scotia service and at its ferry terminals.

Officials said the reason for the policy is for the health and well-being of staff and passengers, and will come into effect Sept. 15.

General manager and vice president of operations, Donald Cormier, said employees have been offered smoking cessation programs and it was important to ensure all employees work in a healthy environment

"We think that our service can be provided in a smoke-free environment. We know it will take a bit of time for people to adjust," he said.

Considering the impacts of second-hand smoke and recent reports on vaping causing illnesses, Cormier said it was an important decision to make.

"We hope everybody can respect that policy and provide a healthy environment for everyone," he said.

Prior to the policy being put in place, smokers are allowed to light up in designated areas outside the ferry and in the terminal.

There is also information about the new smoke-free policy on the Northumberland Ferries website, he said.

Policy already in place for some crossings

A similar smoke-free policy was introduced earlier this summer on the Northumberland Ferries' service between Saint John and Digby, N.S., Cormier said.

"We think people really respect the implementation of smoke-free environments," he said.

There hasn't been any major issues with anyone violating the policy that Cormier has heard of, he said.

