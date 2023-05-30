Smitty's in Charlottetown ordered to pay $15,000 to former server who was sexually harassed

A Charlottetown restaurant has been ordered to pay $15,000 to a former server who says she was sexually harassed on the job.

Kimberly Milligan worked at Smitty's Family Restaurant off and on between 2002 and 2018.

In its decision, the P.E.I. Human Rights Commission found that Milligan experienced and witnessed inappropriate comments, unwanted touching and other types of sexualized behaviour while working there.

The commission found Smitty's had no procedures in place to deal with harassment and complaints weren't taken seriously.

But the commission didn't find any evidence that Milligan was fired because she reported the harassment.

The restaurant has also been ordered to provide the commission with a copy of its harassment policy and provide sexual harassment training for its staff within four months. The restaurant's managers also have to go for training every year for three years.

Smitty's knew there was at least some sexual harassment happening... — P.E.I. Human Rights Commission ruling

The written decision says in part that "Smitty's knew there was at least some sexual harassment happening," noting the environment "was unsafe for staff and ripe for exploitation" and citing management's "inability to recognize or respond."

Milligan told CBC News via Facebook that she was "beyond disappointed" with the decision, and called Smitty's a toxic work environment.

The restaurant doesn't plan to appeal the ruling. A spokesperson told CBC News that employees are being provided with an information booklet and information about harassment is posted in staff areas.

The group of owners has changed since the complaint. One owner died before the hearing took place, and a spokesperson said the business is trying to move forward.

Smitty's is facing another complaint from a different employee alleging sexual harassment. The Human Rights Commission is scheduled to hear that complaint later this month.