Charlottetown restaurant facing human rights complaint

A former employee at Smitty's Family Restaurant in Charlottetown says she was fired after reporting sexual harassment.

Kimberly Milligan testified at a P.E.I. Human Rights Commission Hearing in Charlottetown on Tuesday. She testified by video link from Regina, Saskatchewan, where she now lives.

Milligan worked at the restaurant on and off between 2002 and 2018. She testified she was verbally and physically harassed by two male employees and a male customer at the restaurant during the time she worked there.

She says her complaints to the owners and managers went unheeded. And, she alleges, she was fired after going on sick leave due to stress.

Two other servers also testified on Tuesday.

Both said they didn't witness what Milligan described. One worked at the restaurant for 38 years and said she was treated with respect.

The hearing will continue Wednesday, when two of the restaurant's owners are expected to testify. The defence said the commission will hear evidence "directly contrary" to Milligan's evidence.