6-year-old P.E.I. boy reminds people 'grumpy' over COVID-19 to smile
What's yellow and black and read all over? Clem Campbell's handmade happy faces
Six-year-old entrepreneur Clem Campbell of Brudenell, P.E.I., has come up with a way to help people smile, even if their face is covered by a mask.
Clem is making and selling bright yellow smiley-face pins, with proceeds going to a special cause.
"They're called smile reminders," he said. "People have been grumpy so long with this COVID, so we're just going to give it to make them happy.
"It's working, I think."
Clem said finding a reason to smile can be a bit harder during the pandemic, especially if they are wearing masks.
"I just decided to get people to be happy," he said.
'Super-considerate little boy'
The pins are $2 each, he said, and he has sold about 200 of them.
He is donating some of the proceeds to fight cancer, because someone in his family has been sick with cancer.
"He just randomly came one day and just said he wanted to start a business," said his mom, Lindsay Steele. "He wanted something he could do to make people happy."
Clem came up with the idea for the pins and the family went from there.
"He's a super-considerate little boy. He's always worried about everybody else and wants other people to be happy," Steele said.
She said she didn't think the pins would become a hot commodity beyond their close family and friends, but is pleased the pins are making people happy.
"We didn't really figure it would get this big," she said.
The project even got some political attention this week, when P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said he was buying several buttons for his colleagues and invited Clem to a pizza lunch in the premier's office Friday.
People who want to order buttons can message her on Facebook, Steele added.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.