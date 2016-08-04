Smaller festivals finding a way despite pandemic

While large festivals on P.E.I., such as Old Home Week and the Dundas Plowing Match, have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some smaller festivals will happen one way or another.

"Just build up as much community spirit as we can," said Cathy MacKinnon, a volunteer with the St. Peter's Bay Wild Blueberry Festival and Homecoming.

Some of the regular events will be going ahead with adjustments: the baseball tournament (with time between games to clear the field); the pancake breakfast (takeout this year); entertainment events (livestreamed to enjoy at home). Others won't be possible at all.

"The parade and fireworks are going to be missed in the community, that's for sure," said MacKinnon.

The Tignish Irish Moss Festival, previously announced as cancelled, is also on to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Organizer Tina Richard said they are still working on the specifics, and will post details this coming weekend. Some of their earlier ideas had to be scrapped because they were too optimistic about what restrictions might be lifted.

Many of the outdoor events are on. Richard said anticipation is building in the community.

"I was pretty excited to see that people were pumped because I thought they'd be expecting it. They kind of thought with all that's happening we wouldn't be able to do any of it," she said.

The Tignish Irish Moss Festival is scheduled for the end of June, and the St. Peter's Bay Wild Blueberry Festival and Homecoming for the end of July.

More from CBC P.E.I.