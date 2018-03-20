Demand for housing in Slemon Park goes from 'famine to feast' as wait-list grows

A wait-list for housing in Slemon Park is growing, as the the former Canadian Forces Base in Summerside, P.E.I., has been at full capacity for about a year.

Just two years ago, about a quarter of the 253 housing units in the area were empty, said David Anderson, vice-president of property management for the Slemon Park Corporation.

Now there are 90 rental applicants on the list waiting for housing in Slemon Park.

"It was not that many years ago ... we had a 25 per cent vacancy rate ... so it's gone from famine to feast," Anderson said.

The housing crisis has played a part in the change, he said, as well as the corporation's efforts to make the community a desirable place to live.

Spike in interest

The boost in interest for the units has come over the last 18 months, Anderson said.

I would like to think that we've become a sought after community. — David Anderson, Slemon Park Corporation

"We made the decision to promote and market some of our homes as a more senior-friendly living environment," he said.

"Along with that came the need to hire a community co-ordinator to look after activities for all of our residential clients."

About 54 per cent of the corporation's clients are 50 or older, Anderson said.

"That has worked out quite well. I would like to think that we've become a sought after community," he said.

Tenants also include people from across the Island who have sold their homes and have downsized. But many of the residents include families, people moving back to P.E.I., or people new to the province, Anderson said.

Up until about 18 months ago, the corporation could expect a turnover rate of between one and four homes per month. Now, people seem to be staying put, he said.

With increased interest, there have been discussions about the potential of expanding housing in the community, Anderson said, though no firm plans have been made at this point.

