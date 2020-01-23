Sleigh ride offers seniors chance to create special memories, reconnect with roots

A group of seniors ponied up in the cold for a special sleigh ride on Wednesday morning.

After a horse's memorable visit to Colville Manor in December, staff at the Souris nursing home wanted to give its residents another chance to connect with horses.

For many of the residents, regular contact with horses was once a frequent occurrence.

"I think it's very important and we try to connect with the community," said Carol Anne Matheson, recreation manager at the nursing home.

That horse, I could keep him. — Jean Savoie, resident

"Make the community a big part of our residents' lives here because coming from the community to a nursing home, we don't want to isolate anybody from past things that they did."

'I love animals'

For organizers, it was an important chance for residents to enjoy some fresh air, connect with the animals and get in touch with their roots.

The group of seniors bundled up with blankets, hats and scarves, more than willing to endure the chilly weather with the hopes of making a special new memory on the 30-minute sleigh ride.

Jean Savoie was so charmed by the manor's first horse visit, that she now keeps a framed picture of the pair in her room.

Jean Savoie grew up with horses and was happy to have a chance to spend some time with them. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

She said embarking on the sleigh ride was a "beautiful" experience.

"I love sleigh rides and I love animals," Savoie said. "That horse, I could keep him."

'It was heartwarming to see the residents ... when they saw the horse in the entryway,' says Carol Anne Matheson, recreation manager at Colville Manor. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

When Savoie heard that staff were arranging for a wintry sleigh ride she could hardly keep her excitement to herself.

"I thought, 'Now I'm not going to miss this,'" she said.

"We had horses when we were small, we grew up with the animals, and I used to be around them all the time, so I'm schooled up with them."

The group of seniors weren't deterred by the wintry weather and bundled up for the special sleigh ride. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

For Vivian Blaisdell, who also lives at Colville Manor, the sleigh ride took her back to her days in St. Charlotte, working with horses.

"I'll remember everything about it, it was beautiful," Blaisdell said.

Matheson said she hopes the seniors will hold the joy of the sleigh ride close to their hearts.

Savoie was so charmed by the manor's first horse visit, that she now keeps a framed picture of the pair in her room. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"It was heartwarming to see the residents, the faces that, when they saw the horse in the entryway.… A lot of these folks had horses back years ago," she said.

"There's nothing more therapeutic than animals."

Matheson said staff at Colville Manor will certainly be planning similar events in the future.

"Just seeing their faces on the wagon was just — everything."

