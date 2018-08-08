Meet Dean Martin: Bus driver, teacher, snow plow operator and chicken farmer

Dean Martin opens the doors to a 1973 blue double-decker bus on one of the warmest days of the summer.

Stifling heatwaves roll out of the interior, but when Martin emerges in his uniform he has a big smile plastered on his face. Under one of the short sleeves of his blue shirt, there's a large tattoo peeking out.

"I just recently had a big tattoo on my arm done up and it just kind of explains some of the jobs that I do, but not all of them" says Martin.

"One of them is a double decker and one's a school bus and the other one's a grim reaper and there's a fire truck on my arm."

The grim reaper tattoo represents his driving work with the coroner's office. Martin was asked to do it through his connection with the local firefighters' association. (Julia Cook)

Martin is a driver of all sorts.

In addition to driving tour buses, he's a school bus driver, snow plow operator, carpenter, chicken farm worker and fire school teacher. The grim reaper tattoo represents his driving work with the coroner's office.

"It's not for everybody, but, you know, we all work together and help each other out through it so it's kind of a unique job," he said. "It's just one thing I took on and kept it I guess."

'I've been able to juggle everything together'

Picking up a collection of odd jobs is a common theme for Martin, who has slowly collected all his jobs over time. He became a school bus driver 18 years ago and it remains his main gig.

"You could live off the school board alone, but it would minimize what you're doing in your life," says Martin.

"But as far as anything else goes, with the extra income we definitely do extra stuff and are able to support our children a little bit when the time comes," he said.

Martin typically works between 40 and 60 hours a week, but can work more than that. For example, he worked 70 hours during the Cavendish Beach Music Festival and often puts in eight days in a row.

Martin says it's hard to find full-time work as a driver on P.E.I., and he's lucky he's been able to find a permanent job as well as side jobs that are flexible. (Julia Cook)

"I've been able to juggle everything together and mesh it all and everyone kind of understands my position a lot of times. A lot of these jobs I do because I want to do them, not because I need to do them, so they appreciate that," Martin said.

"And my wife … has been understanding and the anchor behind it all because if it wasn't for her understanding, it wouldn't work."

Only the school bus operator gig is a full-time. The rest are seasonal.

Not slowing down anytime soon

It's hard to find full-time work as a driver on P.E.I., he said, and he's lucky he's been able to find a permanent job as well as side jobs that are flexible.

A friend owns the chicken farm where he works, so Martin is able to pick up shifts when he's free. The same goes for his work as a snow plow driver, because the company he works for gives him simpler, less-demanding plowing routes.

Martin is in his 40s and doesn't think he'll slow down anytime soon — or give up any of his many jobs. He has considered finding one job that covers all his and his family's needs, but he thinks he'd be too bored.



Besides, there's still still space on his arm for another tattoo to represent the rest of his jobs — or any new ones he signs up for.