P.E.I. opens online booking for blood work appointments

A difficult-to-reach phone line is no longer the only way to make an appointment for blood work at Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Patients can now book through Skip the Waiting Room's online platform, a service that Health P.E.I. has already been using for other appointment booking.

"Over the past two years, Health P.E.I. has worked closely with Skip the Waiting Room to offer a convenient platform for Islanders to book medical services, including vaccinations and COVID-19 tests," said chief operating officer Corinne Rowswell in a news release.

"Adding laboratory services to this list allows Islanders to conveniently book blood work through a platform many are familiar with."

Appointments can still be booked by phone. Health P.E.I. noted the single phone line has been hard to get through at times, as the specimen collection department is often short staffed.

The service is currently only available at the QEH, but will be expanded to the Prince County Hospital later this month and to all community sites this fall.

Patients will need a requisition form from a physician or nurse practitioner in order to schedule an appointment.