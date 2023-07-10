Thousands caught in SkillsPEI privacy breach

SkillsPEI, a provincial government agency that designs and delivers employment training programs on P.E.I., announced a major privacy breach on Monday morning.

The agency said the breach last month, the result of human error, exposed the personal information more than 5,600 SkillsPEI clients.

That information may have included

Name.

Date of birth.

Social insurance number.

Current mailing address, email address and phone number.

Education and employment history.

Visible minority status.

Gender identity.

The breach happened on June 13.

In a news release, the province said the Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population has been working diligently to follow the guidance of the provincial Access and Privacy Services Office to mitigate and contain any further risks from this incident.

Clients who were part of this breach can expect to receive a letter from the province as early as this week. That letter will include information on how they can access two years of free credit monitoring service through TransUnion of Canada.