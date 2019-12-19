P.E.I. ski park opening this weekend 

The Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park at Brookvale is opening this weekend despite a challenging snow-making season.

The main run is snow-covered from top to bottom, with about 90 per cent width. The main run and the beginner hill will be opening on Saturday.

Erin Curley, assistant superintendent of the park, says staff are always excited when they can open the provincially-owned ski park before Christmas. Curley said it's a great chance for families to get out over the holidays.

"I'm itching to get out there," Curley said. "I am always excited. I literally this morning put my ski gear together thinking it's close, it's soon."

Mother Nature created no shortage of challenges to the park. Fall had warmer temperatures "than we'd like to see," and very little snow, which meant the park had to rely on its snow-making machines, Curley said.

'We have to pay attention to the weather'

But the colder weather the past couple of days has been ideal for making snow, said Curley.

"We always aim to be open before Christmas, but as you know we have to pay attention to the weather."

The Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park at Brookvale says its main run is snow-covered from top to bottom, with about 90 per cent width. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

The park will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. The park will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but reopens for Boxing Day.

The nordic trails rely entirely on natural snow and will not be open this weekend. With a little help from Mother Nature, they will be open soon.

"An early opening is always exciting," Curley said.

"Everyone who likes to ski and snowboard and biathlon loves seeing snow. We are probably the most excited people when there is a snowfall."

