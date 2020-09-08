Police hope sketch will help locate assault suspect

RCMP on P.E.I. have released a sketch of a suspect in a case that dates back to the night of Jan. 31.

Police say a 21-year-old woman had pulled her car to the side of the road on Route 10 in Central Bedeque to deal with a mechanical issue.

They say a man stopped to offer assistance but then proceeded to assault the woman and tried to rob her.

Police say he was scared off by a passing vehicle and the woman was able to call for help.

The investigation has been ongoing ever since.

An RCMP sketch artist has been able to complete a sketch of the suspect with the help of the woman.

Anyone who is able to identify the man is asked to call the RCMP East Prince detachment or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.

