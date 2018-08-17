Meet the six-year-old drummer proving you're never to young to rock out

Judah Kays may be only be six years old, but he's already wowing family and friends with his skills on the drum set.

"I just want to be a musician," said Judah. "You just get to play in bands and I want to play in a band when I grow up and I just like hitting them, and they make good sounds."

His family says Judah's passion started at an early age. He started playing when he was just a year old and practices every day for about 45 minutes.

"[Judah] spent a lot of time with us when he was younger ... and he hopped on the drum kit then and he just seemed to have a feel for it," said Judah's grandfather Albert Kays, who's also a drummer.

'It's a great bond for the two of us'

For the last two years, Judah has been refining his skills during weekly lessons. As a musician himself, Kays says he's happy to see his grandson pick up the sticks.

"I think it's fantastic. It's a great bond for the two of us, so we've really had kinship in that sense."

Judah primarily plays on an electric drum kit, which allows him to practice without making too much noise.

Albert Kays (left) plays for his grandson Judah. Kays plays the drums in several bands and said he's bonded with Judah over their shared love of drumming. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

When asked who his favourite musician is, Judah names the American rock band KISS.

"They're a real rock band."

'He loves doing it'

It's not just Judah's grandfather who's excited about the six-year-old's musical promise — his mom Leah Kays says it's important her son be involved with music in some way, and hopes to see Judah pursue drumming as a career.

"He's really good at it and he loves doing it," she said.

"Of course he can do whatever he likes, but we'd like to see music in general stick around with him."

For now, Judah says he's not sure which band he'll join when he grows up, but wants to keep his options open.

