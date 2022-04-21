6 new COVID-related deaths reported on P.E.I.

Six more people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I. in the last week, according to the province's weekly pandemic update.

All were over the age of 60, including three that were 80 or older.

It brings the total number of COVID-related deaths on P.E.I. to 32.

It comes as the average number of positive cases continues to drop. There were 899 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on May 3. The average number of cases over the seven-day span is 128.

That is down from 1,163 new cases — and an average of 166 cases per day — from the previous week.

Six people are in hospital due to COVID-19. Six others were admitted for other reasons and were COVID-19 positive on or after admission.

COVID-19 outbreaks remain at the following long-term care or community care facilities:

Atlantic Baptist

Beach Grove Home

Gillis Lodge

Maplewood Manor

The Mews

Miscouche Villa

Tignish Seniors Home

Wedgewood Manor

Whisperwood Villa

There are seven childcare or early learning centres with cases or outbreaks of COVID-19.

All remain open.