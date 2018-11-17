P.E.I.'s Sirens join Mi'kmaq Heritage Actors in concert

The Sirens choir is teaming up with the Mi'kmaq Heritage Actors to put on a show, A Part of You and Me, on Saturday night.

The show aims to explore issues of sustainability, community and reconciliation through the perspective of whales.

The choir will be premiering a new song, Sorrow Song for Whales, inspired by an legend told to the choir by Mi'kmaw elder Matilda Knockwood Snache.

Sustainability and reconciliation

"We knew that the legend was not our story to tell, said Kelsea McLean, Sirens' director. "So we drew inspiration from it and took a common theme of sustainability and interconnectedness."

Sorrow Song for Whales premiered in Newfoundland as a commissioned piece last June.

Bringing communities together

MacLean said the choir was so inspired by the piece it decided to create a concert centred on the song's message — wanting to bring together the Island and Mi'kmaq communities.

The music for Sorrow Song for Whales was created by composer Jeff Enns and the accompanying poetry was written by Deirdre Kessler, P.E.I.'s poet laureate.

'Very timely'

"These whales are basically pleading for someone to listen to them and save them," said MacLean. "It's very timely."

She said teaming up with the Mi'kmaq Heritage Actors for the concert was the perfect way to underscore what the concert is about, which is reconciliation and joining forces with Indigenous communities.

Close to our hearts

"We sing lots of songs but when something is written for you it feels really personal and really close to our hearts," she said. "We're really excited to share with our Island audiences."

The concert takes place at the Dr. Steel Recital Hall at UPEI at 7:30 p.m..

