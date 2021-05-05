Sir John A. Macdonald statue issue goes back to Charlottetown council Monday

An economic development and tourism committee is advising the City of Charlottetown adopt five recommendations presented by the Epekwitk Assembly of Councils, a joint forum that governs organizations that act in the shared interest of Abegweit First Nation and Lennox Island First Nation.

It will now be discussed at a city council meeting on Monday.

The assembly said it had made five suggestions to the city to amend the art installation and "tell the true story of this individual and begin to address the trauma that its presence is continuing to perpetuate," the statement said.

Those recommendations are:

Add another figure such as an Indigenous child or elder.

Fill in or seal off the empty space on the bench so it can't be used for photo opportunities.

Install signage so viewers understand "the devastating role that Sir John A. Macdonald played in the Indigenous history of Canada."

If the artist engaged is not Indigenous, a Mi'kmaw artist should be hired as a consultant.

Complete the work as soon as reasonably possible with elements in place by spring at the latest.

The assembly of councils has remained open to future engagement, but said it "does not support the simple rewriting or addition of a small plaque to be an acceptable solution."

