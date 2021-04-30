Charlottetown's John A. Macdonald statue defaced again

Charlottetown's downtown statue of Sir John A. Macdonald has been defaced again, this time with a hand of red paint across its face.

The statue at the corner of Queen Street and Victoria Row has created controversy because of Macdonald's role in the creation of residential schools for Indigenous people.

The red handprint across the mouth has become a symbolic representation of violence that affects Indigenous women across Canada, the United States and beyond.

It's also intended to spread awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG).

Many on P.E.I. have called for the removal of the statue, and discussions about removing it have taken place at Charlottetown council.

In the time those discussions have been going on, the statue has been tipped over and defaced several times, with red and yellow paint as well as chowder.

The city paid $1,700 to clean up red paint on the statue last summer, and $1,200 to remove yellow paint from it i n March of this year.

This week, Charlottetown referred the question of what to do with the statue to its economic development committee, nine months after issues regarding the statue's offensiveness were first raised.

City staff began covering up the statue around noon on Friday.

By 1 p.m. the statue was covered with a wooden and plastic frame to let the cleaners work, and the paint had been removed.

