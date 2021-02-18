Single-vehicle rollover in Milton Station sends man to hospital

A collision between a vehicle and a power pole in the Milton Station area of P.E.I. has sent one man to the hospital Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle rollover happened at about 6:30 a.m., said Const. Jamie Parsons with the Queens District RCMP.

"One male has been sent to the hospital for minor injuries, just precautionary to be checked over," said Parsons.

Maritime Electric crews on the way

A power pole hit by the vehicle snapped in two.

"There are wires down in the area and we are waiting for Maritime Electric to fix them," said Parsons.

Maritime Electric confirmed they are sending crews to the area.

Route 2 is still open, but Parsons is cautioning drivers to be careful.

"We ask motorists to slow down, especially when you see the flashing lights, of course, and follow any directions of any flaggers or first responders that may be directing traffic in the area," said Parsons.

More from CBC P.E.I.