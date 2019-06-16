Skip to Main Content
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in western P.E.I.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in western P.E.I.

RCMP say a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in western P.E.I.

RCMP say a vehicle went off the road and into a body of water

Police say only one person was in the car. (David Bell/CBC)

Police say a vehicle went off the road and into a body of water in Ellerslie, near the bridge on Route 166, around 7:15 a.m.

Police say only one person was in the car. They aren't releasing other details at this time.

With files from Stephanie Kelly

