Man killed in single-vehicle crash in western P.E.I.
RCMP say a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in western P.E.I.
RCMP say a vehicle went off the road and into a body of water
Police say a vehicle went off the road and into a body of water in Ellerslie, near the bridge on Route 166, around 7:15 a.m.
Police say only one person was in the car. They aren't releasing other details at this time.
With files from Stephanie Kelly