60-year-old man dies after single-vehicle crash in Newton

A 60-year-old Hungarian man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Newton, P.E.I., according to RCMP.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The man left his place of work and was found shortly afterward in a ditch "pinned inside the vehicle," RCMP Sgt. Darrell Gill said.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The crash is under investigation.
With files from Laura Chapin