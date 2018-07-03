60-year-old man dies after single-vehicle crash in Newton

A 60-year-old Hungarian man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Newton, P.E.I., according to RCMP.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The man left his place of work and was found shortly afterward in a ditch "pinned inside the vehicle," RCMP Sgt. Darrell Gill said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.

More P.E.I. news