Skip to Main Content
60-year-old man dies after single-vehicle crash in Newton
New

60-year-old man dies after single-vehicle crash in Newton

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The man left his place of work and was found in a ditch "pinned inside the vehicle," RCMP Sgt. Darrell Gill says.

Man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead

CBC News ·

A 60-year-old Hungarian man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Newton, P.E.I., according to RCMP.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The man left his place of work and was found shortly afterward in a ditch "pinned inside the vehicle," RCMP Sgt. Darrell Gill said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Laura Chapin

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us