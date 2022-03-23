Psychiatrist's behaviour left Summerside hospital staff concerned, hearing told

Some Prince County Hospital staff members did not agree with how psychiatrist Dr. Arvind Singh was treating a patient with advanced Huntington's disease, a hearing into misconduct allegations heard Tuesday.

Singh's treatment plan, and his conduct toward patient Laurel Hurst and her family, are at the heart of a College of Physicians and Surgeons of P.E.I. board of inquiry taking place in Charlottetown.

Psychiatric expert Dr. Serge Lessard told the board he had received and reviewed 8,415 pages of hospital records after being asked to evaluate Singh's treatment plan.

By the time she was hospitalized in early 2017, Hurst was in her mid-30s and had lived with Huntington's disease for many years. During that time her brain function declined to the point that her father said she had the comprehension of a four-year-old, and was prone to emotional outbursts.

To try to curb bad behaviour, Singh locked her in a room and removed most of its contents, as well as instructing staff to offer her small rewards for good behaviour.

Laurel Hurst is the patient at the centre of the allegations of professional misconduct against psychiatrist Dr. Arvind Singh. She now lives at Wedgewood Manor in Summerside. (Submitted by Wedgewood Manor)

"It only causes distress … It never had the desired impact," hospital staff wrote in the notes reviewed by Lessard.

"It provoked distress and provoked undesirable behaviour," was how Lessard summed up the punitive actions Singh ordered at the PCH psychiatric ward.

Rewards and punishment

The main issue at the hearing is whether Singh's treatment plan amounted to what's called behavioural modification therapy.

In its simplest form, Lessard testified, it's what parents do with children as they grow. They reward good behaviour, and punish the bad.

"When police pull you over and give you a speeding ticket, that's behaviour modification," Lessard said.

Dr. Serge Lessard, a psychiatrist and an assistant professor at the University of Ottawa's Faculty of Medicine, has been testifying at a board of inquiry over Dr. Arvind Singh's treatment of patient Laurel Hurst. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

But Hurst had been declared mentally incompetent, and was incapable of grasping why she was being punished, her family insisted earlier in the hearing. She was also being treated for alcohol and opiate addiction, and was receiving methadone treatments.

Her undesirable behaviours included theft from other patients, hoarding items in her hospital room and highly emotional, aggressive outbursts at staff and others.

"The patient must have the ability to understand consequences" in order for behavioural modification therapy to work, Lessard said.

Staff at the Prince County Hospital's psychiatric ward wrote in their notes that Singh's orders regarding patient Laurel Hurst 'never had the desired impact,' a disciplinary hearing was told on Tuesday. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Yet, after going through the hospital records, he said: "I have clinical notes, signed by Dr. Singh, referring specifically to behavioural modification therapy."

Singh did acknowledge that she was incompetent, the hearing was told Tuesday.

Description of family 'not professional'

On another topic, Lessard went over what the hospital records showed about Singh's relationship with Hurst's family — including her father Stephen Hurst, who had lost his wife (Laurel's mother) to Huntington's disease and had another daughter living with the hereditary degenerative condition.

Lessard found it "troubling" that there was a 10-day gap between Laurel Hurst's admission into hospital and Singh's first conversation with her family.

Not only do we have the family complaining here, so is staff. — Dr. Serge Lessard

But after the conversations started, things went downhill.

Lessard said the notes showed staff felt Singh had been very confrontational with the family. At one point, he testified, Singh told Stephen Hurst: "Your attitude sucks … You think you're an expert on Huntington's."

Singh's clinical notes formed part of the hospital documents, and Lessard testified that the Summerside psychiatrist wrote things such as: "Family will get hung up on the smallest things … Family is trying to gain control of the situation."

"In my opinion, these words are not professional," Lessard said. "As physicians, we must inform our patients how to navigate the system."

Singh told the complaints committee that his interactions with Hurst were pretty laid back, the hearing was told.

But again, Lessard quoted from the documents, which had staff saying that Singh described Hurst as rude and a know-it-all, and that it distressed them to witness Singh interacting with the family.

At one point, he said, a social worker witnessed an alternation and stayed to comfort the family after Singh left.

"Not only do we have the family complaining here, so is staff," Lessard said.