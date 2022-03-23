P.E.I. psychiatrist says he was 'rooting for' patient, not punishing her

A Summerside psychiatrist accused of professional misconduct had his chance to defend his actions Monday, in front of a College of Physicians and Surgeons of P.E.I. board of inquiry.

The complaints against Dr. Arvind Singh include failing to meet accepted professional standards, not co-operating with a patient's family, prescribing drugs or therapies in a manner "not consistent with generally accepted professional standards and procedures," and abusing a patient verbally or physically.

The case involves Laurel Hurst, who was admitted to the psychiatric ward of Prince County Hospital in early 2017 and stayed there under Singh's care until June of 2018. She had been diagnosed more than a decade earlier with Huntington's disease, a degenerative nerve disease that damaged her cognitive ability and physical health.

Singh testified Monday that the system of rules he implemented was designed to protect both Hurst and hospital staff from harm.

"We had a consistent program with routine and structure, which is what a Huntington's patient would benefit from," Singh said. "She had her ups and downs."

Singh wiped tears from his eyes at one point as he described efforts to manage ongoing complaints from Hurst's father, Stephen.

"I asked him what he thinks is the problem."

"'The staff needs to smarten up,' was his response."

"I think my response was, 'Your attitude sucks.'"

Singh said he went on to wish he had not used that word to Hurst, since Laurel's father wrote it down in a notebook and brought it up a year later in another conversation.

Medication changed

Among other things, the family was upset that Laurel was sometimes locked in the ward's safe room and denied access to her own belongings at times.

Singh said he never saw any of the measures he put in place with Laurel as punishment.

She was moved to the high-risk area of the ward at one point because she was kicking her steel bed and they feared she would injure herself, he said.

He testified that his patient's condition was getting worse over the course of her hospital stay. She wasn't responding to medication, so he increased some, hoping to improve her behaviour, reduce hoarding, and prepare her for transfer to long-term care. He also reduced her methadone dosage, which he thought was too high.

Laurel Hurst, who lives with Huntington's disease, is now a resident at Wedgewood Manor in Summerside. (Wedgewood Manor )

The medication changes were designed to "target anger and agitation," he testified.

"The feedback from my team was that she was getting more and more aggressive … more physically aggressive to staff.… Other patients were threatening to hurt her if she came into their room or took anything from them."

Nurses testify about family

Earlier Monday, two Prince County Hospital staff members testifying on Singh's behalf described Stephen Hurst as someone who confronted nurses about his daughter's care and pounded the desk at the nursing station for an extended period of time on one occasion in April 2018.

"Many staff were intimidated by them, and I was the one who would interact with them," charge nurse Kelly Walsh said of Hurst and his wife Janet-Rose Hurst, who is Laurel's stepmother. "They had difficulty understanding why we did the things we did.

"I remember him being upset, very angry at the nursing desk.… I let the dad vent.… He wanted things changed. My main concern was Laurel's safety."

Stephen Hurst, right, with his wife Janet-Rose Hurst, launched a formal complaint against Dr. Arvind Singh after Singh treated his daughter at the psychiatric ward of the Prince County Hospital in Summerside. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Walsh testified that the regular schedule and structure that Singh created for Laurel was helpful to keep her calm.

"Her care was excellent," nurse Susan Simpson said of Laurel. As for her father and stepmother, "They were difficult from the beginning … always nitpicking. They were very arrogant with staff."

Simpson said the safe room was used only during "extreme events" involving Laurel — "maybe lashing out, trying to kick you or throwing things, like hot tea."

Simpson testifies she was surprised by the parents' complaint against Singh, after Laurel was released from the hospital.

"She was treated with great care.… She had some ability to control herself," she said.

Treatment plan questioned

One of the main issues the hearing is exploring is whether Singh's treatment plan amounted to what's called behavioural modification therapy. The Hursts say that treatment was inappropriate given the nature of Laurel's condition.

Singh testified that the phrase was never used in his notes, though it's how others have described his treatment plan.

Dr. Serge Lessard testified earlier in the proceedings that behavioural modification therapy amounts to treatment in which good behaviour is rewarded, and bad behaviour is punished.

Dr. Serge Lessard, a psychiatrist and an assistant professor at the University of Ottawa's faculty of medicine, has been testifying at a board of inquiry over Dr. Arvind Singh's treatment of patient Laurel Hurst. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Hurst had been declared mentally incompetent, with her father acting as her guardian, and her disease had progressed to the point that she could not grasp why she was being punished. She was also being treated for alcohol and opiate addiction.

We were rooting for her. I deny any punitive action against her. - Dr. Arvind Singh

"Each person with Huntington's can present differently," Singh testified Monday. "I relied on my team for a lot of feedback. We created a plan…

"We were rooting for her," he said, describing his efforts to get Laurel admitted to long-term care.

"I deny any punitive action against her."

If the three-member panel finds the complaints from Hurst's family justified, Singh could face a fine and/or restrictions on his practice.