Jagmeet Singh in the Commons 'will make a difference,' says P.E.I. NDP leader

New Democratic Party of P.E.I. Leader Joe Byrne is looking forward to national NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh having a better platform for delivering the party message.

Singh won a byelection in Burnaby South Monday, earning him a seat in the House of Commons.

"It's good to see him with a seat in the House and he's going to be a great representative for Burnaby South," said Byrne.

"It will make a difference. Canadians are going to get a chance to see that progressive alternative."

'Be that difference'

Byrne said 2018 was a good year for the provincial NDP. He said they now have just over 400 members and they raised a little less than $80,000. He said both numbers are roughly triple what they were in 2017.

Byrne said he is looking forward to presenting the party's platform during an election campaign expected this spring.

"We want to be that difference that includes everybody," he said.

"Includes everybody in the wealth that we have, includes everybody in addressing challenges that we have. We don't have to do it perfectly but we do have to engage each other when we build our economy, build our society, and respond to the environmental concerns."

Byrne said the party is aiming to run a full slate of 27 candidates in the provincial election.

