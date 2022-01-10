Simmons name still up for discussion for Charlottetown sports centre

Charlottetown city council is taking another look at naming rights for a new sports centre on the site of the current Simmons Sports Centre, after local residents rallied to save the old name.

Council approved plans for the new $25-million facility in January, and in March voted to name it the D.P. Murphy Wellness Centre after P.E.I. businessman Danny Murphy, who bought the naming rights for $250,000. The Simmons family has rallied support to keep the old name. The family donated the land for the centre to the city 50 years ago.

Council initially responded with an offer to honour the original donation by naming individuals components of the centre — the arena fields and pool — after the Simmons family, as well as recognizing their contribution with a historical display inside the facility.

On Monday council voted 6-3 to defer the whole naming discussion.

The majority of city councillors did not have proper information going into the original vote surrounding naming rights, said Coun. Mitchell Tweel.

The Murphy donation would help keep costs for programs at the sports centre down, says Coun. Terry Bernard. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Tweel voted against the renaming of the facility. Those who voted for it didn't have enough historical information about how the Simmons family first donated the land or the background behind how naming rights were negotiated, he said.

"The majority of citizens in this city, as well as Islanders from across this province, were very upset — very, very upset — that this had taken place," said Tweel.

He called the offer to pay tribute to the Simmons family afterwards "too little, too late, not enough,"

He said the Simmons name should be on the outside and the inside of the building.

11th hour presentation

The process surrounding the March vote around naming rights was flawed, said Coun. Greg Rivard.

"There were council members that were unaware that there was any kind of offer on the table until 30 minutes before the meeting," said Rivard.

"I was certainly disappointed to find out the offer was made five to eight months prior."

The offer was advanced to the city's finance committee at the 11th hour and the Simmons family was unaware of what was going on, said Rivard.

He said he regrets voting in favour of the new name and he's happy to see the brakes put on, to allow council to reassess.

Future meeting will discuss possibilities

Coun. Terry Bernard, chair of parks and recreation, said council has the right to ask for more information and discuss things further.

The parks and recreation committee is recommending that council move forward with the new name and honour the Simmons family through naming the rink, pool and sports fields and the historical display.

"Anybody that walks in that building will know the history of the Simmons, and the Simmons donation that was made," said Bernard.

Bernard said it is important to recognize the generosity of the land donation, however he said the $250,000 donation from Danny Murphy will help keep sports costs lower.

"We could lower the cost for sport for kids in Charlottetown, so to me, that' pretty important," he said.

Anything is possible at this point, Bernard said, and the naming rights offer could be rescinded.

A committee of council meeting will discuss the issue further the last week of April.