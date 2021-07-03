Public to get first peek at new plans for Simmons Sports Centre

The new design for the Simmons Sports Centre is taking shape.

The public will get a chance to see the preliminary concept design as part of an open house on July 6.

For years, the city has been looking for ways to replace the Simmons complex, which is about 50 years old. It had considered a third ice pad at the Bell Aliant Centre at UPEI. However, that plan was deemed unfeasible.

A community group lobbied to replace the arena and pool on the existing site. In February, city council endorsed the replacement of the Simmons complex and issued a request for proposals on a new design.

Poster boards with the new design will be on display at the open house, and people in attendance can ask questions and provide feedback on what they see.

The pool at the Simmons Sports Centre will also be replaced. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Officials from the design consulting firm and the rink engineering firm will also be on hand, said Coun. Terry Bernard, chair of the City's Parks Recreation and Leisure Committee.

"It was a commitment that we made early on in the process that we would meet with the residents when we had a preliminary plan prepared. And so we have that now. So we're looking to have people that have interest to come in and see where we are so far and see the preliminary plan and offer us any feedback before we go into final design."

The open house will take place Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the current Simmons Sports Centre.

All public health protocols will be followed, including contact tracing, mandatory non-medical masks and limiting the number of attendees inside the arena at one time.