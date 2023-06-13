Charlottetown grants $12.5 million tender for work on new Simmons Sports Centre

The City of Charlottetown has awarded a $12.5 million tender for interior and exterior work on the new Simmons Sports Centre and pool.

Fitzgerald and Snow's tasks will include installing audio and visual services for the entire building and installing a diesel generator.

The company will also complete exterior work, including laying asphalt, adding lighting and installing bike racks.

The existing 50-year-old building remains in use while the new building is being constructed. It will then be torn down to make way for additional parking and green space.

The overall cost of the project is now expected to be about $31 million, Mayor Philip Brown said Tuesday. That's up from $25 million when the plans were approved in January 2022. The federal, provincial and municipal governments are all contributing to the cost.

NHL-sized ice surface

The new complex includes an NHL-sized ice surface, a walking track and a new outdoor pool with accessible washrooms.

The design allows for up to 600 seats in the stands, and hundreds more fans in standing room along the walking track.

There will be a warming room, and a canteen and kitchen connected to the meeting room to allow for group functions. The entry and lobby will be in a glassed atrium to allow natural light in. Teams and spectators using the surrounding sports fields will have access to exterior washrooms.

Community groups were instrumental in lobbying government to keep the new sports complex at its current site.