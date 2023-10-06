New Simmons sports centre delayed by a year, won't open until 2024

The completion of the new Simmons arena in Charlottetown has been delayed by at least a year, the city has confirmed.

The new $25-million sports complex was originally scheduled to open this month, but a spokesperson for the city said in a statement to CBC News on Friday that the arena is now scheduled to open in October 2024.

"The new Simmons facility has experienced many of the same challenges as other large and complex construction projects," the statement said.

"Partnership funding confirmation was delayed and COVID-19 shut down all works, which then impacted the supply chain as well as the availability of contractors and workers. Continuing supply chain issues resulted in the project going to multiple tenders, which also impacted the project length."

The old Simmons arena was re-opened earlier this week and will remain open for the season.

"Despite the challenges, work is continuing and the new Simmons facility is scheduled to open early October 2024," the statement reads.

The city cited supply chain issues as a contributing factor in the delay. (Aaron Adetuyi/CBC)

City council approved plans for the new sports complex in 2022. It will include a new outdoor pool, as well as an NHL-sized ice surface, a second-floor walking track and larger dressing rooms. The existing arena will eventually be torn down to make way for additional parking and green space.