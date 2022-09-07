Simmons pool could be demolished as soon as mid-October
Tender out for 1st step toward construction of new $25-million sports centre
The 50-year-old pool at the Simmons Sports Centre has seen its last belly flop.
The water has been drained and the concrete is scheduled to be demolished by mid-October to help make way for a new $25-million complex, city officials say.
A tender has been posted for the demolition and the contract should be awarded by the end of the month, said Mike White, the superintendent of arenas for the City of Charlottetown.
"The current tender is only for the demo.… Hopefully it will be completed by the end of October," he said.
"The other tenders haven't been posted yet for site work, foundation, those types of things. So, we're getting those out as soon as possible."
City council approved plans for the new sports complex in January. It will include a new outdoor pool, as well as an NHL-sized ice surface, a second-floor walking track and larger dressing rooms.
The existing arena will remain in use until the new one is completed. It will then be torn down and used for additional parking and green space.
With files from Tharsha Ravichakaravarthy
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?