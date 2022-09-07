Simmons pool could be demolished as soon as mid-October

The 50-year-old pool at the Simmons Sports Centre has seen its last belly flop.

The water has been drained and the concrete is scheduled to be demolished by mid-October to help make way for a new $25-million complex, city officials say.

A tender has been posted for the demolition and the contract should be awarded by the end of the month, said Mike White, the superintendent of arenas for the City of Charlottetown.

"The current tender is only for the demo.… Hopefully it will be completed by the end of October," he said.

"The other tenders haven't been posted yet for site work, foundation, those types of things. So, we're getting those out as soon as possible."

City council approved plans for the new sports complex in January. It will include a new outdoor pool, as well as an NHL-sized ice surface, a second-floor walking track and larger dressing rooms.

The existing arena will remain in use until the new one is completed. It will then be torn down and used for additional parking and green space.