'It just does not cut it': Memorial wall not enough to honour Simmons legacy, relative says

A relative of the family that donated land for the Simmons Sports Complex in Charlottetown more than 50 years ago says the proposal for a memorial wall and plaque inside the renamed building "just does not cut it."

Jack Simmonds, who spells his last name with a "d," says a petition that opposes changing the name from the Simmons Sports Complex to the D.P. Murphy Wellness Centre has more than 1,900 signatures.

"The community has spoken," he said in a news release.

In January, plans were approved to replace the aging Simmons Sports Centre and pool with a new $25-million building. The city sold the building's naming rights to local businessman Danny Murphy for $250,000 over 15 years.

"It was never the intention to leave out the Simmons name or to lose the Simmons name or the Simmons history," Coun. Terry Bernard, chair of the parks, recreation and leisure committee, said in an interview with CBC News.

"Having said that, the donation was made quite a few years ago, and there is people throughout the community that, you know, don't really know who the Simmons are, don't really know the history."

Bernard said the committee is recommending to city council that a plaque and memorial wall be installed in the atrium of the new building and that the rink, pool and surrounding sports fields all retain the Simmons name.

Simmonds, however, said removing the Simmons name from the outside of the new building diminishes the legacy of the original benefactors, Frank and Ethel Simmons.

"A wall of memories is nice, but it just does not cut it!" he said in the release.

"Downgraded recognition inside the facility is simply insulting to the benefactors and city residents alike. Mr. Murphy's monies do not compare to the over $10 million in land Frank and Ethel donated to the city."

Council is expected to vote on the proposal for the plaque and memorial wall at a future meeting.