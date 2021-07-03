Removing Simmons name from arena like 'changing history,' relative says

A relative of the family that donated the land where Charlottetown's Simmons Sports Centre now stands says changing the name of the site is like "changing history."

Construction on a $25-million replacement for the aging arena is set to begin this spring.

The new facility will be called the D.P. Murphy Wellness Centre after Danny Murphy, the Island businessman who bought the naming rights from the city for $250,000 two weeks ago.

The change doesn't sit well with Jack Simmonds, a relative of family — despite the different spelling of the last name — for which the centre is named.

"I can't believe that they did it without public input … you're changing the culture of the entire area," Simmonds said.

"You have thousands of children going through these facilities here. And they all remember back, like we do, their high school days and their grade school days, how they used to play hockey at Simmons."

Simmonds said the successful campaign to prevent the arena from being decommissioned showed the "sentimental value" the sports centre has for the community.

An online petition to "Save Simmons AGAIN" and keep the original name for the new facility has gathered over 600 signatures.

'Very good deal' for city, mayor says

Frank and Ethel Simmons donated the land where the centre was built back in the early 1970s. It was originally purchased by their grandfather, George Simmonds, who bought it in 1877.

"[They] didn't ask anything in return," Jack Simmonds said. "The council of the day thought that was the best name. They put the name on it. It's a real significant acknowledgement of the generosity."

Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown said the pool and sports field will retain the name Simmons, and that the money the city got from selling the naming rights could be used to pay down the debt on the new facility.

The new complex will feature an NHL-size ice surface, an outdoor pool and a walking track.

"[This is] a very good deal for the city of Charlottetown," he said. "And again, I want to stress that those names will remain in place."

But Simmonds said the city is just "playing with words."

"You're putting history in second place, and you can't do that," he said.

"I hope to see the city … reverse their position and stick with the Simmons Sports Centre. That's the way it should have stayed."

Under the city's agreement, Murphy will retain the naming rights for the facility for the next 15 years, with the ability to negotiate another deal before the city sells the rights to another party.

Murphy owns the Tim Hortons franchises in P.E.I. as well as other businesses in the province.