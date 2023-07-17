Silver Fox getting by with a little help from friends

Despite a fire that destroyed its kitchen two weeks ago, the Silver Fox Entertainment Complex in Summerside, P.E.I., is still serving up food — thanks to some creativity by staff and support from the community.

Staff at the community hub — which is managed and owned by its members — have been cooking everything outdoors, be it on the grill, in a smoker or in a borrowed food truck.

"Our amazing kitchen staff has been separated," said general manager Danny Gosse. "The refrigerators are, you know, a mile away at the back of our complex, and they truck food back and forth for prep....

"It's a big change for them. They're communicating using walkie-talkies.… So we're really working through this together as a team."

The Silver Fox hopes to have its indoor kitchen rebuilt by September. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The fire on July 3 started from an outlet spark in the Silver Fox kitchen.

Colin MacKinnon runs Hoss's Fish 'n' Chips. When he heard the community complex needed a place to fry and cook, he offered members his chip truck.

Islanders 'step up to the plate'

Colin MacKinnon lent his chip truck to Silver Fox. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"I usually do the Cavendish Beach Music Festival with it, but staffing is very minimal right now so I didn't even bother taking it out of storage this summer," MacKinnon said.

"Me and my daughter, we cleaned it all up and had it here I think the next day for them."

Amalgamated Dairies Limited, located across the street, provided a refrigerated trailer.

ADL CEO Chad Mann said Islanders like to help others in need. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"Islanders step up to the plate when there's a need," said CEO Chad Mann. "ADL is fortunate to be in the position to help."

It's heartwarming and very emotional when you're going through it. - Danny Gosse, Silver Fox general manager

Gosse said he's touched by the community's support and generosity, and that people have been pretty understanding as the Silver Fox rebuilds its kitchen.

"The way they came together with something like this was just incredible. It's heartwarming and very emotional when you're going through it."

Staff hope to be cooking inside again by September.