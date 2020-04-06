How Islanders are thanking front-line workers without saying a word
Messages of appreciation and encouragement are cropping up in some unusual places on P.E.I.
Last week, first responders in the Charlottetown area paraded emergency vehicles, sirens blaring, to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Later in the week, police, fire departments and others held a similar procession between O'Leary, Alberton and Tignish.
The displays were designed to thank health-care workers for the extra time and effort they've been putting in testing and preparing for COVID-19.
"These acts of kindness mean so much," chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison commented during her daily briefing last Wednesday.
And many Island businesses, institutions and individuals have been coming up with sweet or clever ways to show their appreciation for essential and front-line workers such as truckers, grocery store staff and those in the province's health system.
Blaine Diamond was inspired to put together nine bales of straw on a flatbed at the edge of his farm in Winsloe, spray-painting them with "We [heart] out health-care workers." His wife is working at the new COVID-19 ICU set up at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.
"You get thinking how serious this is," Diamond said. "I just thought I needed to do something to recognize all the people that work in health care in P.E.I. ... and across the country. You feel like you need to do something to acknowledge what they're going through."
Here's a sampling of some of the displays we've spotted, or you've sent to us at CBC P.E.I.
