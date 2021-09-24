Signs, signs, nowhere a sign: Federal election signs stolen from P.E.I. riding

Some federal election signs on P.E.I. came down more quickly than even candidates who were running expected.

Candidates over from three parties in the Malpeque riding say some of their signs were gone when they went to grab them.

Anna Keenan, who ran for the Greens, says eight of her signs were stolen, along with about $1,000 worth of lumber.

"We had our sign team going out on Wednesday and a bunch of them noticed, they said, 'Oh I went to pick up the large sign at the Milton corner and it's missing.'"

Keenan says thefts like this can hurt the Greens, who often try to recycle wood for signs. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Keenan said she checked with her team to see if anyone else had picked them up, but now she believes the signs were stolen. She said thefts like this can cut into the Green Party's bottom line.

"To have this amount go missing is quite disappointing. The larger parties, you know, might not bat an eyelash at $1,000 next campaign, but for the Greens — we are a thrifty party we do recycle and reuse as much as possible."

Keenan thinks the signs were stolen for their lumber, despite the fact that lumber prices have been slipping from the painfully high peak they reached during the pandemic.

Michelle Neill, who ran for the NDP, says she was missing at least one sign. (Submitted by Michelle Neill)

Michelle Neill, who ran for the NDP in Malpeque, also had at least one sign taken — and she, like Keenan, thinks the motivation for the theft was pretty cut and dried.

"It kind of sounds like it's the lumber people might have been looking for. I don't think it was political at all," she said.

Neill had a sign at the end of the Blue Shank Road connecting to Route 2. When she went to get that sign on Wednesday, only the metal that had been holding it up remained. Every bit of wood had been taken.

"It would have had two by fours coming down from the sign… that goes into the steal stands that go into the ground. And then there would have been a brace as well which would have been two by fours," Neill said.

The large piece of chipboard to which her picture was attached was also taken.

Neill says the person who took the lumber can keep it if they want — but she would like whoever took it to anonymously drop off the part of the sign with her face on it. (Submitted by Michelle Neill)

Jody Sanderson, the Conservative candidate in Malpeque, said he is also missing at least six signs of various sizes, but added that his team is still doing a final count to find out how many are gone.

The winner in the riding, Liberal Heath MacDonald, said his team was able to get all his signs back before any were taken.

It's unclear if any signs for the People's Party of Canada were taken; the PPC candidate who ran in the area posted early in the campaign that he has no desire to ever speak with CBC News.

As for Neill, she said the person who took the lumber can keep it if they want — but she said she'd like whoever took it to anonymously drop off the part of the sign with her face on it.

She said she was hoping to use it if she decides to run again.