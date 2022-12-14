P.E.I. sign shops struggle to keep up with demand, post-Fiona

As Islanders dig out from Tuesday's winter storm, many are still dealing with the aftereffects of post-tropical storm Fiona. More than two months after the storm, several businesses are still waiting to replace signs blown away by its wind gusts.

Long & McQuade lost the sign on their building the night Fiona hit, and has been using a makeshift sign ever since.

Store manager Chris Wood said they're using the downed sign as an opportunity to get a new one made.

"We're going to have a brand new sign that is going to be designed and put on the storefront, so we're just waiting for that to happen in the new year," he said.

Once the design is ready, however, it may be some time before the new sign can be installed.

Sign shops on the Island say they've been busy since the storm.

Ben Parsons, president of DALMAC signs, said his shop was already seeing high demand, even before Fiona hit.

Ben Parsons, president of DALMAC signs, says the company has been working to catch up on Fiona-related work since the storm. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"The industry was really busy already with the way construction has been on Prince Edward Island the last couple of years," he said.

"But the storm definitely accelerated the amount of work in the sign industry and increased the amount of work."

Parsons said DALMAC hopes to get through their post-Fiona work by the end of this winter, but said every storm runs the risk of adding more work to their plate.

"There's signs that were weakened during the storm that you don't know are going to be damaged until you get the next bit of wind," he said.

The storage yard at DALMAC holds many damaged signs. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"The weather cooperating would certainly be helpful to get through some of the work we have in front of us.... So let's hope the winter storms are gentle."

In the meantime, Wood said he's not concerned with the missing sign's impact on business.

"We're very well known, and we're basically for the needs of people, musicians have, we're really the main source to go to," he said.

"So whether we have a sign or not I don't think that impacts it, but it definitely helps to keep the building looking really good."