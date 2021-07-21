Signs on P.E.I. that COVID-19 is coming to end, and other measures that may stay beyond the pandemic

There are plenty of signs that the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end on P.E.I.

Masks are no longer mandatory, visitors are arriving from all over Canada and house parties can have up to 50 people.

But there are other signs that some Islanders aren't comfortable going back to the pre-COVID days just yet. A quick scroll through social media suggests the easing of restrictions is a divisive topic on P.E.I.

The government has said it is up to individual businesses if they want to continue with certain measures. That discretion has left some business owners reluctant to speak about how they would approach the easing of restrictions.

However, there are some things people may have noticed that show life is getting back to normal.

The plastic separators customers use to make sure they don't get someone else's groceries are back in use at Sobeys. (Shane Ross/CBC)

You don't have to worry about going home with someone else's milk and eggs anymore. The little plastic bars customers place between their grocery orders on the checkout conveyor belts are back at some stores, including Sobeys.

So are the hand-held grocery baskets for those who prefer not to use the big shopping carts.

Some stores have decided to keep the directional arrows that let customers know which way to walk down aisles. (Shane Ross/CBC)

People who crave order in their lives will be happy to know that some places, including the Superstore and Sobeys, are keeping arrows on the floor to remind customers which way to go down the aisles — at least for the time being.

Some other stores have removed them, so enter those aisles at your own risk.

Gym members no longer need to bring their own water to GoodLife — the fountains are flowing again. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Water fountains are back in use at some gyms, such as Good Life in Charlottetown. Towel service, which was also suspended during COVID-19, is also back.

And the saunas have reopened at The Spa Total Fitness Centre, with limited occupancy.

You no longer have to give out your name and number for contact tracing purposes at some stores, though some restaurants have decided to keep it for now. Also, expect the hand sanitizers at the door to remain in place.

The middle urinal is back in business in at least one public washroom in Charlottetown. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The middle urinal at a Charlottetown public restroom is no longer taped off. It's still proper etiquette to choose one on the end, though.

Some dental offices no longer require you to call from the parking lot before getting your cavities filled.

Other businesses, including some veterinarians, are keeping the practice in place. And don't be surprised if you're still asked to put on a mask.

Baskets for clean and used pens remain at the entrance of St. Dunstan's Basilica in Charlottetown. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Masks are no longer required at church services, but at St. Dunstan's Basilica, communion bread will still be delivered with physical distancing in place. Visitors are still asked to sign in using a pen from the "clean" basket.

Golfers can no longer blame the pin for those missed putts. Some golf clubs are now allowing golfers to remove the pin when they're on the green, but to limit contamination, they ask that only one person in the group be the designated flag puller for the full 18 holes.

Some taxi drivers would still prefer their customers wear masks. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Some taxi drivers are still requesting passengers to mask up, as well, so it might be a good idea to carry one just in case — unless you plan to walk home.

Organized gatherings hosted by a business or organization can now have cohorts of 100 people indoors. For bingo halls, that means the big plastic divider separating the old cohorts of 50-max can come down. It's always good to see the competition.

