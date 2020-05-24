Charlottetown tries to balance parking spots with requests for more patios

More requests from businesses are coming in this year for sidewalk and street patios in Charlottetown.

Coun. Bob Doiron, chair of Charlottetown's protective and emergency services committee, says the increase stems from restaurants looking to ensure physical distancing under COVID-19 measures.

He said further discussion is needed before a decision is made. The city only has a certain number of parking spaces allotted for patios, he said, and safety and concerns from other businesses also have to be taken into account.

"For every business that wants one, you know, it's a restaurant, they want the patios. And then the businesses, say if it was a clothing store or another type of business, that … would like a customer to pull up to the front of their door, they don't want the patio. So it's a very tough decision to make."

Request for lower fees

Doiron said there have also been requests for council to reduce the extra fees for sidewalk and street patios for this summer.

Request for a fee reduction has come in from some taxi companies that are seeing a drop in business because of COVID-19.

Doiron expects city officials will have further talks this week. Restaurants will be permitted to open for onsite dining June 1.

Meanwhile, Summerside officials said any applications for sidewalk patios will be reviewed case by case.

