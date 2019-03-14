Charlottetown gets early start on sidewalk levelling
The City of Charlottetown is getting an early start on sidewalk levelling this year.
Fixing the sidewalks is part of the city's annual spring maintenance program said Scott Adams, manager of public works.
Crews will inspect sidewalks where the concrete becomes uneven after the winter thaw. Then using a machine they grind down the high edges.
This will improve mobility for people using the sidewalks, especially in high traffic areas, Adams said.
"We wanted to get it cleaned up and make it a little bit safer for pedestrians and visitors to the city."
With files from Laura Meader
