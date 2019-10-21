New sidewalk being added outside Charlottetown's Eastlink Centre

A sidewalk extension is underway along a section of Kensington Road in Charlottetown outside of the Eastlink Centre.

The work began around Oct. 11 and is expected to be complete by the end of the month.

Crews were busy on Monday pouring concrete along a section of the new path.

The sidewalk will run from the existing sidewalk and crosswalk in front of the Eastlink Centre to the crosswalk in front of Red Shores Racetrack and Casino.

The safety issue had been raised after a large gate had been put up in the loading area of the casino property.

It was a safety measure to prevent people from walking through the loading area with large vehicles moving around.

That left people who parked in the casino parking lot to either cross the road in front of the casino and cross back in front of the Eastlink Centre, or walk along the shoulder of the busy street.

Adams says the new sidewalk should be ready for pedestrians by Oct. 31. (John Robertson/CBC)

"Public had contacted the city and some of the elected officials and it was reviewed and approved by council to install a sidewalk along Kensington Road," said Scott Adams, Charlottetown's manager of public works.

"So that users of the Eastlink Centre did not have to walk on the road. We wanted to make it safer for everyone, especially during the winter months."

Adams said they wanted to make sure that both drivers and pedestrians were safer.

The tender for the project was awarded to Curran & Briggs Ltd. for just over $185,000.

Work is expected to be complete by the end of the month, but people could be able to walk on some of the new sidewalk as early as this Friday.

