P.E.I. expands sick leave program to include the flu

The P.E.I. government has announced a change to its emergency leave regulations that will see expanded eligibility for employees with other respiratory illnesses, not just COVID-19.

Those diagnosed with COVID-19 or influenza will have their job protected if they're advised by a doctor or nurse practitioner to stay home.

Emergency leave under the Employment Standards Act was originally introduced during the pandemic to provide job-protected leave to employees required to self-isolate under orders made by the Chief Public Health Office. Now that the mandatory isolation requirement has ended, regulations have changed to continue supporting workers.

The leave lasts as long as a worker remains contagious, but it won't be paid.

The new change comes into effect Dec. 10.

Opposition MLA Trish Altass said she's pleased with the announcement, but says it shouldn't have taken this long.

"Unfortunately, we're kind of in a time right now where there's less staff than what we really need and we've got a lot of viruses out there that are making people sick."

Dr. Trevor Jain, an emergency room doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, said people should not be deterred from going to the ER if they are feeling sick and have nowhere else to go.

But he said long waits should be expected.

The province also announced the COVID-19 Special Leave Fund has been extended to March 31, 2023.